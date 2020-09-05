 Skip to main content
Sperry Pirates fall 45-6 is season opener

Sperry Pirates fall 45-6 is season opener

Sperry Pirates logo (copy)
Lindsey Chastain

The Sperry Pirates traveled to Verdigris for the first game of the football season on September 4.

Things started to go wrong for Sperry in the first quarter after a fumble recovered by Verdigris. The Cardinals were on the board first after a 34-yard touchdown pass. Verdigris was up 7-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter. A quarterback sack led to another fumble by Sperry. At the end of the first quarter, Verdigris led 10-0.

In the second quarter, a bad snap on a Sperry punt turned into a short touchdown run by Verdigris to being the score to 17-0. Verdigris followed up with a 40-yard touchdown run and led 24-0 with 3:45 left in the second quarter.

Sperry continued to struggle in the third quarter after a hard hit led to another fumble recovery by the Cardinals. Another two more short touchdown runs put Verdigris up 38-0 with 2:43 left in the third. The Pirates answered back on got on the board with a punt return. After a missed extra point the score was 38-6. But the Cardinals scored again on a 58-yard touchdown run. At the end of the third, the Cardinals led 45-6.

With no scores in the fourth quarter, the Verdigris Cardinals won 46-6 over the Sperry Pirates.

The Pirates do not have a game scheduled next week, but return September 18 on home turf to face the Wagoner Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

