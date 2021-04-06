Sperry Pirates defeat Metro Christian 5-2

The Sperry Pirates came from behind with a sixth inning streak to defeat Metro Christian 5-2 on April 5.
The game was tied at two with the Pirates batting in the bottom of the sixth when Wyatt Steen singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
Metro Christian opened up scoring in the first inning, scoring one run and followed up with a second score in the fourth.
Mason Dunn led the team with two hits in two at bats. The Pirates were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error.
Easton Guest pitched Pirates to victory. The righthander went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out 13.
Sperry vs. Metro Christian
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Metro Christian
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Sperry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|x
|5
|6
|0