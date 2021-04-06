 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sperry Pirates defeat Metro Christian 5-2
0 comments

Sperry Pirates defeat Metro Christian 5-2

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sperry Pirates came from behind with a sixth inning streak to defeat Metro Christian 5-2 on April 5.

The game was tied at two with the Pirates batting in the bottom of the sixth when Wyatt Steen singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

Metro Christian opened up scoring in the first inning, scoring one run and followed up with a second score in the fourth.

Mason Dunn led the team with two hits in two at bats. The Pirates were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. 

Easton Guest pitched Pirates to victory. The righthander went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out 13.

Sperry vs. Metro Christian

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Metro Christian 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Sperry 0 0 0 0 0 5 x 5 6 0
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News