Sperry Pirates defeat Metro Christian 5-2

The Sperry Pirates came from behind with a sixth inning streak to defeat Metro Christian 5-2 on April 5.

The game was tied at two with the Pirates batting in the bottom of the sixth when Wyatt Steen singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.

Metro Christian opened up scoring in the first inning, scoring one run and followed up with a second score in the fourth.

Mason Dunn led the team with two hits in two at bats. The Pirates were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error.

Easton Guest pitched Pirates to victory. The righthander went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out 13.

