Sperry Lady Pirates fall to Tishomino in final game of Regionals

Game 2 - Sperry vs. Keifer
The Sperry Lady Pirates travelled to Tishamingo for softball regionals on Thursday, October 1.
Game two put Sperry on the field with Kiefer. Both team's with both teams' offense effectively shutting down the other.
Kylee Reed had a phenomenal day of pitching allowing only one run on six hits in the first nine innings.
Sperry had three hits and three errors while Kiefer had six hits and one error.
Sperry will next face Lincoln Christian, who comes off a game 1 loss to Tishimingo, 10-0.
Game 3 - Sperry vs. Lincoln Christian
The Sperry Lady Pirates took on Lincoln Christian in game three of regionals and easily came away with a 12-2 victory.
Four hits by Brunlee Delk led the team in hits. Kylee Reed only allowed two hits and two runs despite coming directly from 10 innings with Keifer.
Stolen bases were the name of the game in this match-up with the Lady Pirates stealing 11 bases, led by Kelsey Myers with three stolen bases.
The team got a much needed break until Friday, October 2 at noon, when they faced off with Keifer for the second time.
Game 5 - Sperry vs. Keifer
It came down to the wire on Friday, with Sperry Lady Pirates taking victory on a dramatic walk-off error in the late innings that sealed their 3-2 victory over Kiefer in game five of regionals.
Keifer lost 17-0 against Tishamingo in game 4 of the series.
The game was tied at two with Sperry Lady Pirates batting in the bottom of the eighth when an error scored one run for Sperry Lady Pirates.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Sperry Lady Pirates tied things up at two when Reed laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run.
Brynlee Delk led Sperry Lady Pirates with two hits in four at bats.
With the win Sperry moves on to face Tishamingo.
In game 6, the Lady Pirates faced Tishomingo and needed two wins over the team to place first in the regional tournament.
But the Tishomingo pitcher kept Sperry from getting a single hit or run during the game.
The Lady Pirates finish their season with a 2-0 loss to Tishomingo.
