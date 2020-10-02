Sperry Lady Pirates fall to Tishomino in final game of Regionals

The Sperry Lady Pirates took on Lincoln Christian in game three of regionals and easily came away with a 12-2 victory.

Four hits by Brunlee Delk led the team in hits. Kylee Reed only allowed two hits and two runs despite coming directly from 10 innings with Keifer.

Stolen bases were the name of the game in this match-up with the Lady Pirates stealing 11 bases, led by Kelsey Myers with three stolen bases.

The team got a much needed break until Friday, October 2 at noon, when they faced off with Keifer for the second time.

Game 3 Sperry vs. Lincoln Christian 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Lincoln Christian 1 0 0 1 0 x x 2 2 4 Sperry 6 1 2 0 3 x x 12 7 2

Game 5 - Sperry vs. Keifer