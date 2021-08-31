Sperry Lady Pirates fall to Kansas Comets 8-2

The Sperry Lady Pirates took to the diamond against the Kansas Comets on Tuesday, August 31. The Pirates fell behind early in the game, and despite impressive teamwork, the ladies lost 8-2.

Kansas was on the board first with two runs in the top of the first. Sperry answered back when a ground out by Kelsey Myers drove in Brynlee Delk for a run in the bottom of the first.

Sperry got their second run in the sixth with a double by Kylee Reed driving in Delk.

Harlie Miller, Brynlee Delk, Brook Angielski and Kylee Reed all had one hit on the evening.

