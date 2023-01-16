Sperry girls win Regent Prep basketball tournament

Sperry’s girls basketball team is 8-5 at the midway point of the season.

A recent highlight for coach Brad Crace’s team was winning the Regent Prep Invitational title with a 52-47 overtime victory over Summit Christian on Jan. 7.

Last week, Sperry lost 54-32 to Mannford on Tuesday and defeated Perkins-Tryon 37-19 on Friday.

Sperry’s boys are 3-10 after losses last week of 75-43 to Mannford and 80-39 against Perkins-Tryon.

Also in area basketball, Skiatook’s girls are 6-7 after splitting two games last week — a 35-31 victory over Claremore on Tuesday and a 65-20 loss against Tahlequah on Friday.

Skiatook’s boys are 1-12 after a pair of losses last week — 71-31 against Claremore and 69-39 against Tahlequah.