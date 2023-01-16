 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sperry girls win Regent Prep basketball tournament

Sperry girls (copy)

Sperry celebrates after a 52-47 overtime win over Summit Christian in the Regent Prep Invitational title game Jan. 7. Team members are, front row (left to right), manager Gloria Smith, Calli Webb, Lilly Travis, Trinity Taylor, Lindsey Holbrook, Kylee Reed, Callie Wilson, Cailyn Tillman. Back row, manager Samantha Tiller, manager Brooklyn Fisher, Anna Coffee, Kaydyn Scarborough, Hailie Edmondson, Brynlie Delk, Alexis Winton, Tessa Wolfe, Gracie Kennedy, Piper Briggs, Taylor Justice.

Sperry’s girls basketball team is 8-5 at the midway point of the season.

A recent highlight for coach Brad Crace’s team was winning the Regent Prep Invitational title with a 52-47 overtime victory over Summit Christian on Jan. 7.

Last week, Sperry lost 54-32 to Mannford on Tuesday and defeated Perkins-Tryon 37-19 on Friday.

Sperry’s boys are 3-10 after losses last week of 75-43 to Mannford and 80-39 against Perkins-Tryon.

Also in area basketball, Skiatook’s girls are 6-7 after splitting two games last week — a 35-31 victory over Claremore on Tuesday and a 65-20 loss against Tahlequah on Friday.

Skiatook’s boys are 1-12 after a pair of losses last week — 71-31 against Claremore and 69-39 against Tahlequah.

