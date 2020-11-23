Sperry falls to Victory Christian 60-28

Sperry walked onto the field for the second round of playoff feeling confident against the Victory Christian Conquers, a team they have beat numerous times over the past few year.

Sperry has every reason to be confident as they went into the game 7-4 on the season compared to Victory’s 5-5 record. But the Pirates struggled against the Victory Christian offense and lost the game 60-28 ending the season for Sperry.

Victory was on the board first with a rushing touchdown with seven minutes left to go in the first quarter. Sperry special teams blocked the extra point kick and the score was 6-0. Victory completed two more rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and brought the score to 20-0. Sperry got in one rushing touchdown before the end of the quarter and the score was 20-7 at the end of the first.

Victory scored three more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter as the Sperry defense struggled to slow down the Conquer offense, stopping drives only one time in the first half. At the half, Victory led 40-7.

Sperry received to start the second half, and the Pirates were not ready to give up the game yet. Victory scored another touchdown with six minutes left in the third. Sperry battled back and answered with a rushing touchdown. Victory would get one more touchdown in the third and the score was 53-14.