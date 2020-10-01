 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sperry falls to Kiefer at Regionals in 10th inning

Sperry falls to Kiefer at Regionals in 10th inning

{{featured_button_text}}
Sperry Pirates logo (copy)
Lindsey Chastain

The Sperry Lady Pirates travelled to Tishamingo for softball regionals on Thursday, October 1.

Game two put Sperry on the field with Kiefer. Both team's with both teams' offense effectively shutting down the other.

Kylee Reed had a phenomenal day of pitching allowing only one run on six hits in the first nine innings.

Sperry had three hits and three errors while Kiefer had six hits and one error.

Sperry will next face Lincoln Christian, who comes off a game 1 loss to Tishimingo, 10-0.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News