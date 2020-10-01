Sperry falls to Kiefer at Regionals in 10th inning

The Sperry Lady Pirates travelled to Tishamingo for softball regionals on Thursday, October 1.
Game two put Sperry on the field with Kiefer. Both team's with both teams' offense effectively shutting down the other.
Kylee Reed had a phenomenal day of pitching allowing only one run on six hits in the first nine innings.
Sperry had three hits and three errors while Kiefer had six hits and one error.
Sperry will next face Lincoln Christian, who comes off a game 1 loss to Tishimingo, 10-0.
