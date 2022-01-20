Sperry falls to Cushing 53-32
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Rylee Anglen was named Skiatook's basketball Homecoming Queen on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
The Sperry Lady Pirates (3A) faced off against Cushing (4A)on the court Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
- Updated
Each year, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) proposes changes in Title 800, the administrative rules that govern hunting…
- Updated
The Lady Dawgs stepped onto their home court on Thursday, January 6th, confident in their changes at winning the Skiatook Invitational basketb…
- Updated
Sperry wrestlers hit the mat Thursday, January 6 against Plainview, but lost the match 43-33.