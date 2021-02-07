Sperry falls to Cleveland, 53-48
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Lady Dawgs took to the court on February 5, 2021, against the Grove, but were unable to take down the Ridgerunners and lost 39-11.
- Updated
This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. Skiatook volleyball players that received All-Wo…
- Updated
January 14, 2021 was an exciting evening for SHS Wrestling. The night began with Senior night and the Bulldog fans saying goodbye to one of th…
- Updated
This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. Lilly Travis and Lakelee Akin received honorable…
- Updated
This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. Sperry football players that received All-World …
- Updated
This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. Skiatook volleyball players that received All-Wo…
All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distan…