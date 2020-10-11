 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sperry falls to Adair 24-21 on the road

Sperry falls to Adair 24-21 on the road

{{featured_button_text}}

The Sperry Pirates travelled to Adair to face the Warriors for a district game, and despite a second half battle, the Pirates lost 24-21.

Adair pulled out ahead with a big lead during the first half and led the Pirate 16-0 close to the end of the second quarter. But Sperry wasn't ready to give up. With two minutes to go, Sperry rushed to the end zone. They found the end zone again with just a few second left in the half and headed to the locker room with only a two point gap to cover. Adair led 16-14.

Adair increased their lead by two points in the third quarter with a fumble recovery that led to a safety. The Warriors started the third quarter with another touchdown and led 24-14.

Sperry scored another rushing touchdown with two minutes left in the game bringing the score to 24-21, which is where the scoring would end.

The Pirates will face Salina at home next week.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News