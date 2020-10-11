Sperry falls to Adair 24-21 on the road

The Sperry Pirates travelled to Adair to face the Warriors for a district game, and despite a second half battle, the Pirates lost 24-21.

Adair pulled out ahead with a big lead during the first half and led the Pirate 16-0 close to the end of the second quarter. But Sperry wasn't ready to give up. With two minutes to go, Sperry rushed to the end zone. They found the end zone again with just a few second left in the half and headed to the locker room with only a two point gap to cover. Adair led 16-14.

Adair increased their lead by two points in the third quarter with a fumble recovery that led to a safety. The Warriors started the third quarter with another touchdown and led 24-14.

Sperry scored another rushing touchdown with two minutes left in the game bringing the score to 24-21, which is where the scoring would end.

The Pirates will face Salina at home next week.

