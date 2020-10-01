Sperry dominates Lincoln Christian at Regionals

The Sperry Lady Pirates took on Lincoln Christian in game three of regionals and easily came away with a 1202 victory.

Four hits by Brunlee Delk led the team in hits. Kylee Reed only allowed two hits and two runs despite coming directly from 10 innings with Keifer.

Stolen bases were the name of the game in this match-up with the Lady Pirates stealing 11 bases, led by Kelsey Myers with three stolen bases.

The team gets a much needed break until Friday, October 2 at noon, when they will face with Keifer or Tishamingo.

