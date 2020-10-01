 Skip to main content
Sperry dominates Lincoln Christian at Regionals

{{featured_button_text}}
Sperry Pirates logo (copy)
Lindsey Chastain

The Sperry Lady Pirates took on Lincoln Christian in game three of regionals and easily came away with a 1202 victory.

Four hits by Brunlee Delk led the team in hits. Kylee Reed only allowed two hits and two runs despite coming directly from 10 innings with Keifer.

Stolen bases were the name of the game in this match-up with the Lady Pirates stealing 11 bases, led by Kelsey Myers with three stolen bases.

The team gets a much needed break until Friday, October 2 at noon, when they will face with Keifer or Tishamingo.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

