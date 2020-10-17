Sperry defeats Salina, 42-12

A football team hopes it can rely on its defense to keep things close when the offense starts a game slowly.

Last Thursday, Sperry’s defense was able to keep Salina in check when the Pirate offense was forced to punt on its first two possessions.

But the offense sprang to life with touchdowns on its next six drives, and the Pirate defense held the Wildcats to 138 total yards in a 42-12 District 2A-8 matchup at Herrington Field in Sperry.

The win leaves the Pirates with a 3-1 district record (4-3 overall), third place behind district leader Adair (4-0, 6-1 overall) and Claremore Sequoyah (3-0, 5-1). The Pirates will travel to Claremore to play the Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m.

“Probably no other 2A team in the state has improved more over the course of the last year than Sequoyah,” said SHS assistant coach John King. “They have several guys that are dangerous with the ball in their hands, and are technically sound and tough up front. We will have to play extremely disciplined and aggressive football to be successful.”

The top four teams in each district will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will host a first-round game while the third and fourth-place squads open on the road.