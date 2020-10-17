Sperry defeats Salina, 42-12

A football team hopes it can rely on its defense to keep things close when the offense starts a game slowly.
Last Thursday, Sperry’s defense was able to keep Salina in check when the Pirate offense was forced to punt on its first two possessions.
But the offense sprang to life with touchdowns on its next six drives, and the Pirate defense held the Wildcats to 138 total yards in a 42-12 District 2A-8 matchup at Herrington Field in Sperry.
The win leaves the Pirates with a 3-1 district record (4-3 overall), third place behind district leader Adair (4-0, 6-1 overall) and Claremore Sequoyah (3-0, 5-1). The Pirates will travel to Claremore to play the Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m.
“Probably no other 2A team in the state has improved more over the course of the last year than Sequoyah,” said SHS assistant coach John King. “They have several guys that are dangerous with the ball in their hands, and are technically sound and tough up front. We will have to play extremely disciplined and aggressive football to be successful.”
The top four teams in each district will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will host a first-round game while the third and fourth-place squads open on the road.
Rejoice Christian (2-1, 2-4) is currently in fourth place.
“Every game is a must-win from here on out, and that’s the only way we are looking at the rest of the season,” King said. “We lost a tough one to a very talented Adair team so we can’t afford any more missteps.”
Carson Hendrix accounted for 297 yards of Sperry’s offense. The junior threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-18 passing. He also ran for another 91 yards. His 33-yard TD strike to junior Luke Barnes with 4:24 left in the first quarter broke the scoreless game open and the rout was on.
Freshman Brady Benham’s 42-yard TD sprint and senior Seth Jackson’s 3-yard dive sandwiched a 53-yard Hendrix toss to senior Marquae McGowan to put the Pirates ahead 28-0 with just over five minutes left in the second quarter.
Senior Eli Benham then ran under another Hendrix heave on a 57-yard scoring connection, giving Sperry a 35-0 advantage at halftime.
Jackson led a well-rounded Pirate rushing attack with 93 yards and two TDs on five carries. His second score was a 75-yard run midway through the third quarter for the final Sperry points.
Eli Benham totaled 117 yards of total offense, 73 receiving and 44 rushing. Brady Benham finished with 68 yards rushing. Sperry’s top four rushers combined to average nearly 19 yards a carry against the beleaguered Salina defense.
“Salina had quite a few athletes that we were worried about and showed a lot of promise coming into the game,” King said. “We challenged our kids to pick up linebackers up front and tackle more effectively and they really answered the call.”
Sperry’s defense, meanwhile, held Salina (0-4 District, 2-5 overall) to just 31 total yards and no first downs in the first half. The Wildcats only moved the ball into Sperry territory twice against Sperry’s starting defense, including midway through the third quarter when they reached the Pirate 40-yard line. But that drive was snuffed when Barnes intercepted a Conner Johnson pass near the Pirate 35.
Johnson provided the only scoring for Salina with a pair of fourth-quarter TD runs long after the Sperry starters had left the game.
“We like to fly around and set a physical tone on defense, and when we are successful it is because we are the aggressor,” King said. “Ultimately, our dudes are starting to mesh, and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”
