Sperry defeats Rejoice Christian 56-41

The Sperry Pirates traveled to Owasso for the final game of the regular season and defeated the Rejoice Christian Eagles 56-41.

Sperry was on the board first with a 33 yard touchdown run by Brady Benham. But the Eagles answered back with two touchdown runs. At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles were leading 14-7.

Not be be outdone, the Pirates upped the ante and score three back to back touchdown runs including a 62 yard run by Carson Hendrix. The Eagles scored one more touchdown and the half ended with Sperry ahead 28-21.

Rejoice tied up the game at the opening of the second half, but the Pirates were not ready to let the ballgame stay that close and went for another three back-to-back touchdown streak. The last touchdown of the streak was an interception by Hendrix followed by a 42 yard return to put the Pirates ahead 49-28.

In the final quarter, Rejoice kept on battling and was able to score two more touchdown runs, but the Pirates also scored another touchdown and remained on top to win it 56-41.

The Sperry Pirates end the regular season with a 6-3 record and head to the postseason where they will face Henryetta with home field advantage in the first round Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.