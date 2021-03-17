Sperry defeats Newkirk in double header, Easton throws shutout

Sperry took to the diamond for a double header against Newkirk on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Easton Throws Shutout As Pirates Defeats Newkirk in Game 1
Easton Guest threw a shutout to lead the Pirates past Newkirk 10-0 on Tuesday.
The Pirates got things started in the first inning when Jayden Bridgeman singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
The Pirates put up four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by Pirates was led by Guest, Wyatt Steen, and Eli Benham, all driving in runs in the frame.
The Pirates tallied 12 hits on the day. Guest, Britton Kirkendoll, Mason Dunn, and Bridgeman each had multiple hits for the Pirates. Guest led the Pirates with three hits in three at bats. The Pirates were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. They stole 13 bases during the game as five players stole more than one. Bridgeman led the way with three.
Sperry vs. Newkirk - Game 1
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Newkirk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|x
|x
|0
|1
|1
|Sperry
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|x
|x
|10
|12
|0
Pirates Blowout Newkirk in Game 2 of Double Header
The Pirates put up 11 runs in the second inning on their way to a 12-2 victory over Newkirk on Tuesday. The Pirates big bats were led by Easton Guest, Jayden Bridgeman, Charles Green, Hunter Justice, Guest, and Britton Kirkendoll, all driving in runs in the frame.
Sperry fired up the offense in the first inning. Kirkendoll drove in one when Kirkendoll singled.
The Pirates notched 11 runs in the second inning. The Pirates' offense in the inning came from singles by Guest, Bridgeman, Justice, and Guest, an error on a ball put in play by Green and Kirkendoll, and a double by Wyatt Steen.
Tobin Brummett pitched Sperry to victory. The pitcher went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking zero.
The Pirates had nine hits in the game. Kirkendoll and Guest each racked up multiple hits. Guest and Kirkendoll each collected two hits to lead the Pirates.
Sperry vs. Newkirk - Game 2
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Sperry
|1
|11
|0
|0
|x
|x
|x
|12
|9
|1
|Newkirk
|0
|0
|1
|1
|x
|x
|x
|2
|4
|3