Sperry defeats Newkirk in double header, Easton throws shutout

Sperry took to the diamond for a double header against Newkirk on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Easton Throws Shutout As Pirates Defeats Newkirk in Game 1

Easton Guest threw a shutout to lead the Pirates past Newkirk 10-0 on Tuesday.

The Pirates got things started in the first inning when Jayden Bridgeman singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

The Pirates put up four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by Pirates was led by Guest, Wyatt Steen, and Eli Benham, all driving in runs in the frame.

The Pirates tallied 12 hits on the day. Guest, Britton Kirkendoll, Mason Dunn, and Bridgeman each had multiple hits for the Pirates. Guest led the Pirates with three hits in three at bats. The Pirates were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. They stole 13 bases during the game as five players stole more than one. Bridgeman led the way with three.

Pirates Blowout Newkirk in Game 2 of Double Header