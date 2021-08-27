Sperry defeats Mannford 40-15 is season opener
Related to this story
Most Popular
Class 2A's toughest district is 2A-7 with two-time defending state champion Metro Christian, perennial title contender Beggs and Victory Christian, which has often been a title contender and is moving back in that direction.
The Lady Bulldogs put up an impressive seven runs in the third inning in their 10-2 defeat over Miami on Tuesday, August 24. Paige Castillo wa…
The Sperry Pirates, under Head Coach Robert Park start the 2021 season with experienced players in all skill positions.
- Updated
The Skiatook Volleyball Booster Club named the volleyball players of the week.
- Updated
Paige Castillo showed that she hasn’t missed a step since last season with a shut-out against Cleveland on August 17, 2021.
- Updated
Skiatook: July 25. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at h…
- Updated
NortheastEucha: August 7. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at …
- Updated
Skiatook: July 25. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at h…