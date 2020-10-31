Sperry defeats Kansas 42-6 despite missing some key players

“We didn’t have a lot of depth,” the Sperry coach said. “Our coaches had to make a lot of adjustments. We got better as the game went on and we’re getting better every game. It’s fun to watch.”

The Pirates (4-1 overall, 5-3 district) will end their regular season this Friday at Rejoice Christian (3-2, 3-5). That game, along with the winner of Friday night’s contest between Adair (6-0, 8-1) and Claremore Sequoyah (5-0, 7-1) will determine the final district standings and whether Sperry hosts a first-round playoff game.

Since Adair and Sequoyah are undefeated in district play, the winner would automatically be district champs. An Adair win, coupled with a Sperry win by at least 10 over Rejoice could ensure the Pirates a second-place district finish. If Sequoyah wins, Sperry would likely play its first-round playoff game on the road. The top two teams in district play are guaranteed home games in the first round.

And a win over Rejoice, who will finish no worse than fourth regardless of its fate against the Pirates, is not automatic.

“Rejoice is well coached. Coach (Brent) Marley and his staff do a good job over there,” Park said. “Their quarterback is pretty good and they have good skilled kids. It’s a game we have to have.”