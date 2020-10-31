Sperry defeats Kansas 42-6 despite missing some key players

It is said that a fine wine improves with age. And using that logic, Sperry High School’s football team improved with time against Kansas last Friday night.
After a sluggish and scoreless first quarter the Pirates began to find their footing in the second quarter. The Comets kept it close for a half but couldn’t solve Sperry’s swarming defense, and the Pirates ran off with a 42-6 home-field win in a District 2A-8 game in front of a handful of fans at Herrington Field.
With the score 0-0 after a quarter, the Pirates finally got on the board after taking over at their own 40-yard line following the fourth Kansas punt. Hendrix hit Jackson for an 18-yard completion, helping Sperry down to the 16-yard line. From there, Hendrix took off on a 12-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with just over four minutes gone in the opening quarter.
But on the ensuing possession, Kansas rode the arm of quarterback Easton Wiggins, who drove the Comets down to the Pirate 36. From there, Wiggins connected with Ty Lewis for a touchdown and Sperry’s lead was cut to 14-6 at halftime.
Sperry’s defense then took the game out of Wiggins’ hands in the second half. Literally. With just over four minutes gone in the third quarter, a Wiggins pass was intercepted by Hendrix. The Pirates drove down to the Kansas 2 where Hendrix called his own number and took it the rest of the way for a 21-6 lead.
That scoring play was the first of four scores on consecutive drives by the Pirates. On the next possession, Hendrix hooked up with senior Marquae McGowan on a 38-yard scoring play to make it 28-6.
Then the Sperry defense got to Wiggins again. Wiggins ran into a defensive wall that included senior Conner Cosgrave, junior Nic Ball and sophomores Walker McCause and Stanley Rivas. Wiggins fumbled the ball into the hands of Rivas, who returned it 41 yards to paydirt and a 35-6 lead.
The Pirates ended with 355 yards of total offense compared to 99 for Kansas. Sperry’s defense held the Comets to just 30 yards in the second half.
Senior Seth Jackson had 12 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown to pace the Pirates, who grounded out 185 yards on the night. Carson Hendrix totaled 54 yards and a pair of scores on 14 carries. Senior Eli Benham carried twice for 18 yards and caught four passes for 65 yards.
Hendrix, a junior, was 11-of-17 passing for 170 yards with two TD passes. His first scoring aerial went to sophomore Eric Gonzalez with just over three minutes left in the first half that put the Pirates ahead 14-0.
Rivas, also the team’s placekicker, was perfect on six extra point tries. He has not missed a point-after kick in his nearly two-year career at SHS.
Jackson, who also caught three passes for 34 yards, ended the game’s scoring when he took a Hendrix handoff and shed several would-be tacklers en route to a 59-yard romp midway through the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t have a lot of depth,” the Sperry coach said. “Our coaches had to make a lot of adjustments. We got better as the game went on and we’re getting better every game. It’s fun to watch.”
The Pirates (4-1 overall, 5-3 district) will end their regular season this Friday at Rejoice Christian (3-2, 3-5). That game, along with the winner of Friday night’s contest between Adair (6-0, 8-1) and Claremore Sequoyah (5-0, 7-1) will determine the final district standings and whether Sperry hosts a first-round playoff game.
Since Adair and Sequoyah are undefeated in district play, the winner would automatically be district champs. An Adair win, coupled with a Sperry win by at least 10 over Rejoice could ensure the Pirates a second-place district finish. If Sequoyah wins, Sperry would likely play its first-round playoff game on the road. The top two teams in district play are guaranteed home games in the first round.
And a win over Rejoice, who will finish no worse than fourth regardless of its fate against the Pirates, is not automatic.
“Rejoice is well coached. Coach (Brent) Marley and his staff do a good job over there,” Park said. “Their quarterback is pretty good and they have good skilled kids. It’s a game we have to have.”
The Pirates hope to come out of a little quicker against the Eagles than they have the past two games. It didn’t help that several key players were not able to suit up against Kansas due to sickness, or that the previous week’s game against Sequoyah was cancelled (Covid).
“We had some new guys out there but they got better as the game went on,” Park said. “Kansas had a good game plan for what we do offensively. But we came out and executed better in the second half.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!