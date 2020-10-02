Sperry defeats Dewey 48-6

The Sperry Pirates faced off with Dewey Friday night, and came out on top, 48-6.

The Dewey Bulldoggers were on the board first with a quick touchdown, but Seth Jackson stopped the extra point. Sperry answered back with a fumble recovery and a 25 yard quarterback keeper by Carson Hendrix to bring the score to 7-6 in favor of the Pirates with 10:23 left to go in the first.

The rest of the first quarter was all Pirates with an interception and another 20 yard touchdown run by Hendrix, several quarterback sacks, and a 19 yard touchdown run by Eli Benham. The Pirates ended the first quarter up 27-6.

A couple of personal fouls on the Pirates gave the Bulldoggers great field position in the second quarter, but a pick six and an 80 yard run by Jackson put Sperry up 34-6. A fumble recovery put the Pirates in great scoring position on the 24 yard line, which the pirates turned into another 7. The Pirated led 41-6 with just under four minutes left in the half.

An interception by Stanley Rivas returned the ball to Sperry’s possession with just over a minute to go in the half. A 30 yard pass from Hendrix to Benham and Sperry increased the lead to 48-6 ended the half.

The second half was scoreless on both sides and Sperry took home the victory 48-6.

Sperry travels to Adair on October 9,

