Sperry defeats Dewey 48-6

Sperry Pirates logo
Lindsey Chastain

The Sperry Pirates faced off with Dewey Friday night, and came out on top, 48-6.

The Dewey Bulldoggers were on the board first with a quick touchdown, but Seth Jackson stopped the extra point. Sperry answered back with a fumble recovery and a 25 yard quarterback keeper by Carson Hendrix to bring the score to 7-6 in favor of the Pirates with 10:23 left to go in the first.

The rest of the first quarter was all Pirates with an interception and another 20 yard touchdown run by Hendrix, several quarterback sacks, and a 19 yard touchdown run by Eli Benham. The Pirates ended the first quarter up 27-6.

A couple of personal fouls on the Pirates gave the Bulldoggers great field position in the second quarter, but a pick six and an 80 yard run by Jackson put Sperry up 34-6. A fumble recovery put the Pirates in great scoring position on the 24 yard line, which the pirates turned into another 7. The Pirated led 41-6 with just under four minutes left in the half.

An interception by Stanley Rivas returned the ball to Sperry’s possession with just over a minute to go in the half. A 30 yard pass from Hendrix to Benham and Sperry increased the lead to 48-6 ended the half.

The second half was scoreless on both sides and Sperry took home the victory 48-6.

Sperry travels to Adair on October 9,

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

