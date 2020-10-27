Sperry cross country heads to state!

In the girls 2 mile run, Sperry placed fourth and qualified for state. Lilly Travis placed sixth with a time of 12:37:22, Lakelee Akin placed tenth with a 12:45.78 run. Claudia Dick ran a 13:53.42 for the two mile run placing 23rd. Emily Smith placed 27th with a 13:56.08 followed very closely with a 13:59.61, 28th place finish by Emily Smith. Kaylee Moore placed 36th with a 14:39.36 run and Elin Williams placed 65th with a 17:10.84 run.