Sperry cross country heads to state!

Sperry Cross Country

Sperry's cross country team is headed to state. Tracey Juby/Submitted

 Lindsey Chastain

Sperry Cross Country traveled to Keifer on October 24 for the regional meet.

In the girls 2 mile run, Sperry placed fourth and qualified for state. Lilly Travis placed sixth with a time of 12:37:22, Lakelee Akin placed tenth with a 12:45.78 run. Claudia Dick ran a 13:53.42 for the two mile run placing 23rd. Emily Smith placed 27th with a 13:56.08 followed very closely with a 13:59.61, 28th place finish by Emily Smith. Kaylee Moore placed 36th with a 14:39.36 run and Elin Williams placed 65th with a 17:10.84 run.

In the boys 5K run, Easton Guest placed 63rd with a 20:50.15 time.

Congratulations to the Sperry Pirates who qualified for state!

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

