Sperry cross country girls receive All-World nods

This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. Lilly Travis and Lakelee Akin received honorable mention nods in the All-World cross country category.

How the team was picked

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.