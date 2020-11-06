Sperry cross country finishes 7th at state

The Lady Pirates finished seventh overall in the state cross country meet.
The top finisher for the Sperry team was Lakelee Akin, who placed 19th with a 13:24.26 3200 meter run. Lilly Travis came in 31st with a 15:56.55 run.
Emily Smith came in 67th with a 14:53.88 run closely followed by Caludia Dick at 72nd with a 14:56.33 run. Lindsey Holbrook finished in 14:58.52 to come in 80th.
Kaylee More ran a 16:09.76 to finish 119th. Elin Williams finished 150th with a 17:57.70 run.
Coach Kevin Brown said, "There's a quote from Beckett, "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." These girls "failed better" again, and again each and every day they went out - that was shown here today. We couldn't be more proud of them and we can't wait for next season."
Congratulations to the Lady Pirates on a great cross country season!
