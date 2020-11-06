 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sperry cross country finishes 7th at state

Sperry cross country finishes 7th at state

{{featured_button_text}}
Lakelee Akin

Lakelee Akin at state

 Addie Waller, Submitted

The Lady Pirates finished seventh overall in the state cross country meet.

The top finisher for the Sperry team was Lakelee Akin, who placed 19th with a 13:24.26 3200 meter run. Lilly Travis came in 31st with a 15:56.55 run.

Emily Smith came in 67th with a 14:53.88 run closely followed by Caludia Dick at 72nd with a 14:56.33 run. Lindsey Holbrook finished in 14:58.52 to come in 80th.

Kaylee More ran a 16:09.76 to finish 119th. Elin Williams finished 150th with a 17:57.70 run.

Coach Kevin Brown said, "There's a quote from Beckett, "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." These girls "failed better" again, and again each and every day they went out - that was shown here today. We couldn't be more proud of them and we can't wait for next season."

Congratulations to the Lady Pirates on a great cross country season!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News