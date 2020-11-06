Sperry cross country finishes 7th at state

Emily Smith came in 67th with a 14:53.88 run closely followed by Caludia Dick at 72nd with a 14:56.33 run. Lindsey Holbrook finished in 14:58.52 to come in 80th.

Coach Kevin Brown said, "There's a quote from Beckett, "Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." These girls "failed better" again, and again each and every day they went out - that was shown here today. We couldn't be more proud of them and we can't wait for next season."