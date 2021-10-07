Sperry cheer squad takes 3rd at State

On Saturday, September 25, the High School Cheer Regional Champions, otherwise known as the Sperry High School Cheer Squad, competed at Tulsa Union High School in the State Competition. The Cheering Pirates faced off with eight other teams and came home with the State 3rd Place award.

Head Cheer Coach, Mrs. Natalie Sayre, was pleased with the squad’s work. “This season overall was a huge success!” she said. “Our athletes have gotten stronger and learned so much! They are paving the way for the future of our program, and I am very proud of each and every one of them!”

The previous Saturday, September 18, the Sperry High School Cheer Squad traveled to Stroud to participate in the Small School Co-Ed Division Regional Competition. Although this is the fourth straight year that the Cheer Squad has qualified for the State Competition, this is the first time in Pirate history that they returned home the Regional champs.

Mrs Sayre said, "Our team was focused, determined, and prepared. We have an amazing group of dedicated athletes which allowed us to excel and come out on top scoring the highest in our division across the State at Regionals.”

Senior cheerleader Maisie Burke said, "The feeling of winning a Regional title is one that is hard to describe. All of the emotions of excitement and the overwhelming sense of joy that came from the stands and coaches was amazing.”