Sperry basketball seniors honored

Sperry High School senior Carson Hendrix signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play college football next season at Southern Nazarene Univ…
The Skiatook wrestling seniors were honored last Thursday, January 28. Two wrestlers, Nate Easky and Brody Gee were also recognized for the ma…
The Lady Dawgs traveled to Collinsville on February 1 to take on the Collinsville Cardinals on the court.
The Bulldogs (4A) faced off against Collinsville (5A) February 1, but lost the match 64-43.