Sperry baseball's Tobin Brummett signs with Mid-America Christian

Sperry's Tobin Brummett signed April 28 to play college baseball at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City. He is pictured between his parents, Curtis and Tiffany Brummett. On the back row are (left-to-right) assistant coach Cole Fancher, head coach Denton Wolf and assistant coach Mike Orcutt. COURTESY (Nathan Ducharme)

Sperry senior pitcher/outfielder Tobin Brummett signed on April 28 a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City.

Brummett has helped the Pirates to a 23-8 record and the 3A-5 district title.

In early April, Brummett was a Bill Knight Automotive Tulsa World spring sports baseball athlete of the week.

Sperry teammate Dylan Whiteley announced May 2 that he was also going to continue his baseball career at MACU.

