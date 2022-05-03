Sperry baseball's Tobin Brummett signs with Mid-America Christian

Sperry senior pitcher/outfielder Tobin Brummett signed on April 28 a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City.
Brummett has helped the Pirates to a 23-8 record and the 3A-5 district title.
In early April, Brummett was a Bill Knight Automotive Tulsa World spring sports baseball athlete of the week.
Sperry teammate Dylan Whiteley announced May 2 that he was also going to continue his baseball career at MACU.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
