Sperry, Adair teams to beat for District 2A-8 title

Three questions Who will win between Sperry and Adair?

It’s a good question. Both are ranked in Class 2A preseason top 10, and Sperry is narrowly favored over Adair for the District 2A-8 title by league coaches.

Both have standouts on both sides of the ball. The winner likely will be the team rolling the hottest dice when they play at Adair on Oct. 9.

Sperry won 56-8 in the 2018 semifinals but that was ages ago in high school football terms and probably of little significance now.

The Pirates lost heavily from last year’s 12-1 squad, but the cupboard isn’t bare, as Carson Hendrix takes the quarterback reigns after backing up Cooper Park last season.

Adair is looking for another big year from quarterback Nate Ratcliff, who threw for 2,462 yards and 34 touchdowns as a sophomore.

How will Rejoice Christian do in its move to 2A?

History has proven that strong Class A programs are usually able to compete quite nicely at the next level.

And you have to respect a school coming off 13-1, state-semifinal finishes the past two years.