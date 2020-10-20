Softball fall to Tecumseh 6-2 at state, looks forward to next season

The Skiatook softball team headed to the state tournament after a fantastic season, but lost in the first round to Tecumseh 6-2.

The team accomplished several goals they had for the season including turning at least 15 double plays, which they exceeded, and increasing their team batting average and team on base percentages by around 50 points this season.

“I know they really wanted to win their district again and they did that, and this year they were undefeated in district games so that was a goal we accomplished this year that we didn't last year,” said Coach Jordan Jones.

The team was undefeated against 5A and 6A teams at the Shawnee Tournament and beat Piedmont, last year’s 5A state champions, for the final game of the tournament. They won back to back district championships and hosted and won regionals.

“The thing I am most proud of them for on the field is winning regionals after losing that game to Grove Wednesday night. It isn't easy to come back and win three games in a row when you know if you lose you're out. And to beat Grove twice to do it, that was tough,” said Jones.

Jones knew Grove would be a tough team to beat. The teams know a lot about each other, which makes it that much harder to beat them each time you play them.