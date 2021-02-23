Skiatook's Josh Taylor is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Josh Taylor * Skiatook * 138 * Sr.

Won the 4A East regional title and improved to 22-0 this season. Defeated Stilwell’s Cutter Sheets, son of former Oklahoma State two-time national champion Mike Sheets, 5-2 in the regional final and won his other matches by major decision and technical fall. Also won the Catoosa Port City Classic and Cushing Tiger Invitational this season, as well as the USAW Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. Joins teammate Cougar Andersen (170) in seeking a fourth consecutive state championship.