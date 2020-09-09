Skiatook's Jace Woodrow reader's choice player of the week

Te’Zohn Taft

Senior running back/defensive back had 13 rushes for 96 yards, three catches for 60 yards, three TDs overall, two solo tackles, a forced fumble and one kickoff return for 42 yards in a 61-14 win at Edison. Has the rare distinction of being a player-of-the-week (staff choice) winner in three seasons — he also was honored in Week 5 last year and in Week 6 in 2018.