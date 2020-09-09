 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook's Jace Woodrow reader's choice player of the week

Skiatook's Jace Woodrow reader's choice player of the week

Only $5 for 5 months

Also, Booker T. Washington has impressive win over Del City. COURTESY/FOX23

Te’Zohn Taft

Sapulpa

Staff choice

Senior running back/defensive back had 13 rushes for 96 yards, three catches for 60 yards, three TDs overall, two solo tackles, a forced fumble and one kickoff return for 42 yards in a 61-14 win at Edison. Has the rare distinction of being a player-of-the-week (staff choice) winner in three seasons — he also was honored in Week 5 last year and in Week 6 in 2018.

Jace Woodrow

Skiatook

Readers choice

Junior cornerback had two first-half interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown, and had four tackles in a 31-7 win in the Bulldogs’ season opener at Glenpool.

JWoodrow20

Jace Woodrow

 Courtesy

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News