Skiatook's Jace Woodrow reader's choice player of the week

Te’Zohn Taft
Sapulpa
Staff choice
Senior running back/defensive back had 13 rushes for 96 yards, three catches for 60 yards, three TDs overall, two solo tackles, a forced fumble and one kickoff return for 42 yards in a 61-14 win at Edison. Has the rare distinction of being a player-of-the-week (staff choice) winner in three seasons — he also was honored in Week 5 last year and in Week 6 in 2018.
Jace Woodrow
Skiatook
Readers choice
Junior cornerback had two first-half interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown, and had four tackles in a 31-7 win in the Bulldogs’ season opener at Glenpool.
