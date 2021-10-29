 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook's football seniors honored
0 Comments

Skiatook's football seniors honored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Skiatook Football Seniors 2021

Skiatook Football Seniors 2021 | Front row (Left to right): Ivan Long, Silvo Falance, Connor Phelps, Lucas Hundley, Tyler Wilkerson, Jace Woodrow, Dante Harney. Back row (left to right): Brandon Hollis, Michael Knight, Nathan Easky, Ethan Porter, Forrest Johnson, Trison Cornelius, Sayre Strickland, Max Petrunak

 Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook's football seniors were honored on October 29, 2021.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News