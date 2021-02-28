Skiatook wrestling wins three state titles, Maggard takes fourth

Skiatook wrestlers Cougar Anderson and Josh Taylor made history this past weekend winning four State Wrestling Championship titles each becoming the second pair of teammates to compete the feat in the same year. Collinsville’s Gary Wayne Harding and Will Steltzlen won together in 2014. Only 40 Oklahoma wrestlers had won four state consecutive state individual titles previously.
“It’s good to have somebody going through the same thing you are,” said Andersen, whose cool first name derives from a character in the popular 1986 Tom Cruise film “Top Gun.”
“Josh has been my best friend almost since we were old enough to walk. We’ve been through everything together,” Andersen said. “We battle in the (wrestling) room every day. It’s fun to watch somebody else’s hard work paying off for them, just like mine is for me.”
Taylor defeated Cutter Sheets of Stilwell, 5-2, in the 138-pound final of the 4A East regional in Skiatook last Saturday, improved to 22-0 this season and was named the Tulsa World wrestler of the week. Andersen pinned Wagoner’s Witt Edwards to win at 170 and improved to 21-0. Both will be favored Friday when the 4A state tournament unfolds in Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena.
Taylor said there’s always pressure when someone’s trying to beat you on the mat. But his attitude has changed since last season when he dealt with a broken leg, lost to Collinsville’s Drake Acklin in the regional semifinals and then came back to beat Acklin a week later for the state title.
“Last year was pretty rough on me, but I put it in God’s hands and that has changed me as a person,” he said. “Winning means a lot to me, but it isn’t everything. All I can do is work my hardest, trust the process and try not to let the stress get to me too much.”
Coach Wes Parker said the senior class has been the backbone of a program that has won back-to-back state dual titles, tied Collinsville for the 2019 Class 5A state team title and finished runner-up last season.
“Those kids were in the sixth grade when I got here,” Parker said. “I let them practice some (with the varsity) and I could tell then their mindset was different from what I had at their age. The expectation (for success) was there and it has snowballed and continues to snowball and trickle down to our younger grades.”
Skiatook wrestler Brooklyn Maggard also made history competing in the first Women's State Wrestling Tournament, placing fourth in the state.
I love wrestling because it pushes me to be stronger,” Maggard said.
Her brothers used to wrestle and their coach told Maggard she should give it a try.
“My coaches keep me motivated and they push me to give my all, no matter what,” Maggard said. “I think it’s important to have women’s wrestling because it proves girls can do the same things as guys.”
This is Maggard’s fourth year wrestling and she is the first female wrestler from Skiatook to qualify for State competition.
2021 OSSAA State Championships
Champions:
138 Josh Taylor 4X Champion
170 Cougar Andersen 4X Champion
195 Hunter Hall
Runner-ups:
106 Matt Patton
126 Brody Gee
145 Isaac Long
4th Place:
120 Josey Jernegan
160 Tony Johnson
HWT Nate Easky
Team Scores:
Tuttle 197.5
Skiatook 137
Heritage Hall 107
Girls State Tournament
Brooklyn Maggard, 4th place
2021 4A East Regional final results:
Champions:
138lb Josh Taylor
170lb Cougar Andersen
195lb Hunter Hall
Runner-Up:
160lb Tony Johnson
3rd place:
106lbs Matt Patton
113lbs Hunter Wills
120lbs Josey Jernegan
126lbs Brody Gee
145lbs Isaac Long
182lbs Red Johnson
4th Place:
HWT Nate Easky
6th Place:
Kasey Griffin
Team Score:
Cushing 237.5
Skiatook 232
Grove 189