Skiatook wrestling wins three state titles, Maggard takes fourth

“Last year was pretty rough on me, but I put it in God’s hands and that has changed me as a person,” he said. “Winning means a lot to me, but it isn’t everything. All I can do is work my hardest, trust the process and try not to let the stress get to me too much.”

Coach Wes Parker said the senior class has been the backbone of a program that has won back-to-back state dual titles, tied Collinsville for the 2019 Class 5A state team title and finished runner-up last season.

“Those kids were in the sixth grade when I got here,” Parker said. “I let them practice some (with the varsity) and I could tell then their mindset was different from what I had at their age. The expectation (for success) was there and it has snowballed and continues to snowball and trickle down to our younger grades.”

Skiatook wrestler Brooklyn Maggard also made history competing in the first Women's State Wrestling Tournament, placing fourth in the state.

I love wrestling because it pushes me to be stronger,” Maggard said.

Her brothers used to wrestle and their coach told Maggard she should give it a try.