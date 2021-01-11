Skiatook Wrestling wins the Cushing Tiger Invitational

On January 8th and 9th, the Skiatook Bulldogs traveled to Cushing to compete against some of the top 4A schools in Oklahoma.

Skiatook dropped to 4A in tournaments this year so the coaches were eager to see how their team would match up with the other 4A schools and individuals. After not being able to compete in their first two tournaments in December due to a cancellation and being quarantined the Bulldogs needed this tournament to regain some shape and more importantly every wrestler needed to get more mat time.

The Bulldogs showed up, worked through some shape issues and came away with the team title, two champions, a runner up and eight placers.

Cougar Andersen was also awarded the Outstanding Wrestler Upper Weights plaque. Skiatook finished with 218.5 team points in front of second place Cushing with 191 team points and third place Heritage Hall with 163 team points.

Josh Taylor at 138lbs and Cougar Andersen at 170lbs finished as champions, Brody Gee at 126lbs was a runner up and Hunter Hall at 195lbs took third place. Fourth place finishers were Matt Patton at 106lbs, Sam Harris at 132lbs, Isaac Long at 145lbs, and Nate Easky at HWT. Josey Jernegan at 120lbs took fifth place. Sixth place finishers were Kyle Bowman at 120lbs and Tony Johnson at 160lbs.