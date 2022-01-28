Skiatook wrestling seniors honored

The Skiatook wrestling seniors were honored last Thursday, January 28. Two wrestlers, Nate Easky and Brody Gee were also recognized for the major accomplishment of achieving their 100th high school wins.
After finishing second at the Class 4A state championship last year, Skiatook lost its top two wrestlers to graduation, and before this season began, the Bulldogs had a couple of other state qualifiers not return.
That has changed things for Skiatook, which has been one of the state’s most decorated wrestling programs over the past several years. It shared the Class 5A state championship in 2019 (tying Collinsville) and finished as runner-up in 2020, before dropping down to Class 4A last year and placing second to the Tuttle dynasty. The Bulldogs have also claimed three straight Dual State championships (2019-21).
Knowing all that history, it might seem strange to see that the Bulldogs, now ranked No. 7 in 4A, finished a distant eighth last weekend at the Port City Classic tournament in Catoosa.
But the truth is, considering that the Bulldogs were missing a couple of key wrestlers due to injury and illness, and for where the rebuilding program is right now, that was a pretty good result.
“I thought we did pretty well at Catoosa,” said Skiatook coach Jake Parker. “We had some pretty tough draws, but overall, I still thought we competed well.”
The Bulldogs had two individual champions — sophomore Cole Smith at 106 pounds and junior Josey Jernegan at 132. Canyon Curtis, who also wrestled at 132, falling to Jernegan in the semifinal, and Isaac Long at 138, each placed fourth.
“Cole’s a tough kid, he just lacks a little bit of confidence here and there, but he’s got good stuff and we’re really looking forward to what he can do here in the later part of the season,” Parker said. “And Josey’s a two-time placer already (fourth both in 2020 and 2021). This year, he’s really turned it on, he’s competing well. He’s one of the leaders in the room also, so we’re really glad to have him right now.”
Leadership from guys like Jernegan is key, because with the loss of four-time state champions Cougar Andersen and Josh Taylor, and with neither Matt Patton, who placed second at 106 pounds at last year’s state tournament, nor Hunter Wills, who qualified for state at 113, also not returning this year, the Bulldogs have needed new guys to step up.
“You really don’t notice while they’re there, the leadership that those guys had in the room, to hold everybody accountable and keep them motivated, and really that’s kind of what we’re lacking,” Parker admitted. “I don’t know how to explain it. We’re just waiting on that spark for somebody to be a leader, and I kind of look to Josey and Brody (Gee, who placed second last year at 126 and did not wrestle last weekend) and Isaac Long to be the ones to step in and do that, but so far, it just hasn’t happened the way I thought it would.”
Still, despite the rebuilding year, Skiatook has come up with some impressive dual victories this season, defeating 6A Jenks and 5A No. 6 Glenpool. Parker is still optimistic that when all is said and done, after getting Gee, Forrest Johnston and Ivan Long back from injury in the next couple of weeks, the Bulldogs will be near the top of the 4A heap again at state.
“The whole team’s going to have to step up and take care of business for us to do that,” Parker said. “We’re trying to get some guys down to the right weights, but once we get everybody in the lineup, I think we’ll still finish kind of where we thought we would.”
Not pictured: Senior Ivan Long