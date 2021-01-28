Skiatook wrestling loses to Collinsville, 33 to 30

January 14, 2021 was an exciting evening for SHS Wrestling. The night began with Senior night and the Bulldog fans saying goodbye to one of the best Senior classes that has come through Skiatook. The Seniors have been an integral part of teams that won back-to-back Dual State Championships in 2019 and 2020, and were Dual State Runner-Ups, as Freshman, in 2018. In addition, they were the 2019 Team State Champions and the 2020 Team State Runner-Ups.
Individual State accomplishments include Cougar Andersen - 3X State Champion, Josh Taylor - 3X State Champion, Hunter Hall - 3x State qualifier and State placer, Tony Johnson - State placer, Kyle Bowman - 2x State qualifier, Sam Harris - 2X State qualifier, Alex (Red) Johnson - State qualifier and Jacob Myers - State qualifier.
Following Senior night ceremonies, the Bulldogs hosted Homecoming festivities. Senior Homecoming candidates were Ashley Burton, Emi Deal, Jala Westmoland and Mary Rosser. Underclassmen candidates included Junior Rylee Anglen, Sophomore Kayla Vining and Freshman Trinity Sickler. Kambri Harper served as the flower girl and Gabe Fortino served as crown bearer. The Skiatook Bulldogs crowned Kyle Bowman as 2021 Homecoming King and Mary Rosser as 2021 Homecoming Queen.
Skiatook hosted the Collinsville Cardinals, and the traditionally tough dual was full of great wrestling and solid matches. The dual got underway with Cole Smith losing by a fall to Canon Acklin (C) at 106 lbs. Kyle Bowman received a forfeit at 113lbs, making the dual score 6 to 6. Josey Jernegan, at 120lbs, lost to Clay Gates (C) in a seven to one decision. Brody Gee, wrestling at 126lbs, lost a tough match in a five to six decision to Cole Brooks (C) in the sudden victory period. Sam Harris, at 132lbs, lost by fall halfway through the first period to Cameron Steed (C). After five matches, the Cardinals led the dual 18 to 6.
Josh Taylor, at 138lbs, scored a first period takedown and a third period reversal to come away with a four to one decision over Garrett Strickland (C). At 145lbs, Riley O’Rourke lost by a fall to Drake Acklin (C) in the second period. Blake Gilkey (C), at 152lbs for the Cardinals, won by a five to two decision over Isaac Long extending the Collinsville lead 27 to 9.
Skiatook’s Ivan Long, at 160lbs, lost by fall to Jordan Williams (C) in the first period. Tony Johnson came away with a pin over Colby Morrison (C) midway through the third period, in the 170lb weight class. Cougar Andersen wrestled Brayden Gilkey (C) in the 182lb match, earning a five to one decision over the Cardinal. At 195lbs, Alex Johnson earned four takedowns and two escapes in a fourteen to seven decision over Gabe Lyons (C). With that win, the Bulldogs pulled within twelve points making the dual score 21 to 33.
Skiatook’s Hunter Hall bumped up a weight class to 220lbs to wrestle Zac Morris (C), scoring a first period takedown and a third period escape, winning the match three to zero. Finally, Heavy Weights Nate Easky and Kaden Jones (C) battled for a period and a half before Easky pinned the Cardinal, adding 6 points to the team score. Despite the strong finish, the Bulldogs fell a bit short, losing the dual 30 to 33.
Next up for the Bulldogs is the Catoosa Port City Classic Tournament at Catoosa High School.