Skiatook wrestling loses to Collinsville, 33 to 30

Josh Taylor, at 138lbs, scored a first period takedown and a third period reversal to come away with a four to one decision over Garrett Strickland (C). At 145lbs, Riley O’Rourke lost by a fall to Drake Acklin (C) in the second period. Blake Gilkey (C), at 152lbs for the Cardinals, won by a five to two decision over Isaac Long extending the Collinsville lead 27 to 9.

Skiatook’s Ivan Long, at 160lbs, lost by fall to Jordan Williams (C) in the first period. Tony Johnson came away with a pin over Colby Morrison (C) midway through the third period, in the 170lb weight class. Cougar Andersen wrestled Brayden Gilkey (C) in the 182lb match, earning a five to one decision over the Cardinal. At 195lbs, Alex Johnson earned four takedowns and two escapes in a fourteen to seven decision over Gabe Lyons (C). With that win, the Bulldogs pulled within twelve points making the dual score 21 to 33.

Skiatook’s Hunter Hall bumped up a weight class to 220lbs to wrestle Zac Morris (C), scoring a first period takedown and a third period escape, winning the match three to zero. Finally, Heavy Weights Nate Easky and Kaden Jones (C) battled for a period and a half before Easky pinned the Cardinal, adding 6 points to the team score. Despite the strong finish, the Bulldogs fell a bit short, losing the dual 30 to 33.

Next up for the Bulldogs is the Catoosa Port City Classic Tournament at Catoosa High School.