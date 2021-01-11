Skiatook wrestling dominate in Claremore

On January 4th the 5A #2 Skiatook Bulldogs hosted the 5A #10 Claremore Zebras.

Going into the night the Bulldogs were aware of Claremore’s multiple returning state placers and knew there would be some tough matches. The dual started off with Claremore forfeiting the first three matches spotting the Bulldogs an eighteen-point lead. The Zebras came right back and won the next two matches making the dual score 18 to 7. After the dust settled with those back to back losses the Bulldogs went on a roll and pinned seven out of the next nine matches giving them a lopsided 66 to 10 victory.

At 106lbs Matthew Patton (S) received a forfeit. Hunter Wills (S) at 113lbs and Kyle Bowman (S) at 120lbs both received forfeits making the dual score 18 to 0. Josey Jernegan (S) wrestling at 126lbs lost to Aiden Boyd by a major decision and Brody Gee (S) at 132lbs lost a tough decision to Kayden Stanley making the dual score 18 to 7.

Up next for the Bulldogs was senior Sam Harris (S) at 138lbs. He wasted very little time in pinning Caden Robertson at the one minute twelve mark in the first period. Josh Taylor (S) at 145lbs pinned Kai Shultz midway through the second period giving the Bulldogs a twenty-three point lead over the Zebras. Isaac Long (S) wrestling at 152lbs had three takedowns and an escape before pinning Gage Wilson in the third period.