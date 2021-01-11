Skiatook wrestling dominate in Claremore

On January 4th the 5A #2 Skiatook Bulldogs hosted the 5A #10 Claremore Zebras.
Going into the night the Bulldogs were aware of Claremore’s multiple returning state placers and knew there would be some tough matches. The dual started off with Claremore forfeiting the first three matches spotting the Bulldogs an eighteen-point lead. The Zebras came right back and won the next two matches making the dual score 18 to 7. After the dust settled with those back to back losses the Bulldogs went on a roll and pinned seven out of the next nine matches giving them a lopsided 66 to 10 victory.
At 106lbs Matthew Patton (S) received a forfeit. Hunter Wills (S) at 113lbs and Kyle Bowman (S) at 120lbs both received forfeits making the dual score 18 to 0. Josey Jernegan (S) wrestling at 126lbs lost to Aiden Boyd by a major decision and Brody Gee (S) at 132lbs lost a tough decision to Kayden Stanley making the dual score 18 to 7.
Up next for the Bulldogs was senior Sam Harris (S) at 138lbs. He wasted very little time in pinning Caden Robertson at the one minute twelve mark in the first period. Josh Taylor (S) at 145lbs pinned Kai Shultz midway through the second period giving the Bulldogs a twenty-three point lead over the Zebras. Isaac Long (S) wrestling at 152lbs had three takedowns and an escape before pinning Gage Wilson in the third period.
At 160lbs Tony Johnson (S) pinned Brayden Irvin with one second remaining in the first period making the dual score 42 to 7. With that win the Bulldogs secured the dual victory with five matches remaining.
Cougar Andersen (S) wrestling at 170lbs took down Jakoby Banks four times before pinning him at the one minute thirty-eight second mark in the first period.
Getting the quickest pin for the night was Alex Johnson (S) after he pinned Vincent Christy in just fifty-six seconds at the 182lb weight class. Hunter Hall (S) at 195lbs lost a close decision to the Zebras BK Seago. At 220lbs Forrest Johnston (S) received a forfeit. Heavy Weight Nate Easky (S) only needed one takedown before pinning Matthew Luna midway through the first period.
With that pin the Bulldogs defeated the Zebras 66 to 10.