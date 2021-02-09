 Skip to main content
Skiatook wrestling District Champions

Skiatook wrestling district champions

 Josh Taylor

On January 27th the Skiatook Bulldogs competed in the 5A-7 District quad.  The Bulldogs defeated East Central 72 to 6.  They received team forfeits from McAlister and Will Rogers due to them being quarantine because of Covid-19.  The Bulldogs were able to claim their 5th straight district title and will compete for their 3rd straight Dual State Title.  Dual State will be held in Enid, Ok at the Stride Bank Center, March 12-13, 2021. 

