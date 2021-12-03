Skiatook wrestling begins new season against Salina

The Skiatook Bulldogs took to the mat against Salina on Thursday, December 3. Salina won the matchup 39-32.
Skiatook won two matches by decision, three by forfeit, and two by major decision.
At 126, Bryson Waugh won his match in a 4-3 decision over Brandt Phelan.
Kasey Griffin won a fast-paced matchup at 145 with a 9-0 major decision over Joseph Robbins.
Isaac Long also won his match at 160 against Zach Propst in a 9-0 major decision.
Isaiah Morales defeated Payton House at 195 in a 5-4 decision.
Cole Smith at 106, Brody Gee at 138 and Nate Easky at 285 won by forfeit.
Head coach Jake Parker is ready for the new season and hoping to continue the tradition of a strong Bulldog wrestling team.
Who will you look to this year as leaders?We will be looking for our seniors and underclassmen who have been part of the success in recent years to step up and lead by example. They all have had a taste of success and know how to work hard to continue going forward.
How has the team been preparing for this season? What are their goals?Wrestling is a long grinding season, but we have been in the weight room in the off-season. We are expecting hard work on the mat and in the classroom. With the group of kids we have, they know what it takes to compete at the level we are expecting, and how to put in the work to reach their goals. Our goals for the year are to be as competitive as we can be. We want to return to dual state and compete for another title. We want to wrestle at the best of our ability and qualify as many athletes as we can to be competitive at the state tournament.
Wrestling requires quick thinking on your feet. How do you prepare the athletes for that?We do a lot of situational wrestling drills that prepare the wrestlers to react accordingly and quickly. This becomes muscle memory and helps them prepare for upcoming matches.
How many years have you coached wrestling? How many at Skiatook?This is my 15th year of coaching wrestling, with it being my seventh year at Skiatook.
What do you love most about coaching?What I love most about coaching is being able to help athletes grow and develop into successful people and being able to prepare them for life. As coaches we want them to be successful people in society and to go on to do great things in whatever they aspire to do.