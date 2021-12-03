Skiatook wrestling begins new season against Salina

Who will you look to this year as leaders? We will be looking for our seniors and underclassmen who have been part of the success in recent years to step up and lead by example. They all have had a taste of success and know how to work hard to continue going forward.

How has the team been preparing for this season? What are their goals?Wrestling is a long grinding season, but we have been in the weight room in the off-season. We are expecting hard work on the mat and in the classroom. With the group of kids we have, they know what it takes to compete at the level we are expecting, and how to put in the work to reach their goals. Our goals for the year are to be as competitive as we can be. We want to return to dual state and compete for another title. We want to wrestle at the best of our ability and qualify as many athletes as we can to be competitive at the state tournament.