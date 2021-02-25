 Skip to main content
Skiatook wrestlers compete at regionals

2021 4A East Regional final results:

Champions:

138lb Josh Taylor

170lb Cougar Andersen

195lb Hunter Hall

Runner-Up:

160lb Tony Johnson

3rd place:

106lbs Matt Patton

113lbs Hunter Wills

120lbs Josey Jernegan

126lbs Brody Gee

145lbs Isaac Long

182lbs Red Johnson

4th Place:

HWT Nate Easky

6th Place:

Kasey Griffin

Team Score:

Cushing 237.5

Skiatook 232

Grove 189

