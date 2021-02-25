Skiatook wrestlers compete at regionals

2021 4A East Regional final results:
Champions:
138lb Josh Taylor
170lb Cougar Andersen
195lb Hunter Hall
Runner-Up:
160lb Tony Johnson
3rd place:
106lbs Matt Patton
113lbs Hunter Wills
120lbs Josey Jernegan
126lbs Brody Gee
145lbs Isaac Long
182lbs Red Johnson
4th Place:
HWT Nate Easky
6th Place:
Kasey Griffin
Team Score:
Cushing 237.5
Skiatook 232
Grove 189
