Skiatook wrestler Hunter Wills was ready when his number was called

Up until the night before the Class 4A wrestling regional at Skiatook, Bulldogs sophomore Hunter Wills didn’t know he’d be competing.

Now, he has a bronze medal and is headed to the state wrestling tournament, set to begin Friday in Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena.

“It’s insane, pretty crazy,” Wills said. “It was a sweet way to spend a Saturday. I’ve got my medal hanging up in my room right now where I can see it.”

Wills pinned Corbin House of Grove for third place at 113 pounds. He also pinned Mannford’s Hunter Leonard in the consolation semifinals and went 3-1 in the tournament.

He wasn't penciled in to compete but that’s before another wrestler failed to make weight and Bulldogs coach Jake Parker needed a replacement.

“He moved in here from Durango, Colorado. He's worked hard, but it's pretty tough to crack our lineup, especially in the lower weights. I think he wrestled in one tournament all year,” Parker said.

Parker said he called Wills on Friday night to see if he could be ready, “and he said he'd be there. He weighed in at 9 a.m., wrestled at 11 a.m. and wrestled his tail off. It’s a good deal for him and it’s gonna help us having him at the state tournament.”