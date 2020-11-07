Skiatook Wraps-Up Regular Season With Loss to Wagoner

The Skiatook Bulldogs (5-3, District 4A-3 3-2) verified that the Wagoner Bulldogs are the best team in the state during a 49-7 loss to the District 5A-3 undefeated champion.

The victory for Wagoner led them to their seventh undefeated regular season in eleven seasons, going 10-0 overall and 7-0 within the district.

While Wagoner might be in a league of its own, a few things went well for Skiatook. For one, the Bulldogs found the endzone against a team anchored by Isaac Smith, a Texas Tech commit. As crazy as it seems, half of Wagoner’s competition this year never managed to score.

And, more importantly, Skiatook managed to have the game tied in the first quarter after Mason Willingham lobbed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Triston Cornelius. When the Bulldogs touchdown knotted the game at seven, this was perhaps the first time all season that Wagoner had a seed of doubt about their perfect season. For a moment, Skiatook had them on their heels.

Wagoner rebounded well, as the final score shows, but to even give the best team in the state a slight scare is a victory of its own.

Following the loss, Skiatook will still advance to the playoffs. The fate of the Bulldogs will be announced when the OSSAA releases playoff pairings Sunday afternoon.