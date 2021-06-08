Skiatook Volleyball Summer Camp 2021

Skiatook volleyball is hosting their 2021 summer camp from June 14-16.

For girls who will be in 2nd through 6th grades this fall, the camp will meet from 9-11 am in the Newman Middle School gym.

For girls who will be in 7th and 8th grades this fall, the camp will meet from 12-2:30 pm in the Newman Middle School gym.

For girls who will be in 9th grade this fall, the camp will meet from 2:30-5 pm in the Newman Middle School gym.

The camp will cost $50. Covid precautions will be in place and all coaches will follow current protocols. Volleyballs and equipment will be sanitized and players will mostly work in small groups.

For more information, contact Coach Jamie Fithian at jfithian@skiatookschools.org.

