 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook Volleyball Summer Camp 2021
0 Comments

Skiatook Volleyball Summer Camp 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball
FILE PHOTO

Skiatook volleyball is hosting their 2021 summer camp from June 14-16.

For girls who will be in 2nd through 6th grades this fall, the camp will meet from 9-11 am in the Newman Middle School gym.

For girls who will be in 7th and 8th grades this fall, the camp will meet from 12-2:30 pm in the Newman Middle School gym.

For girls who will be in 9th grade this fall, the camp will meet from 2:30-5 pm in the Newman Middle School gym.

The camp will cost $50. Covid precautions will be in place and all coaches will follow current protocols. Volleyballs and equipment will be sanitized and players will mostly work in small groups.

For more information, contact Coach Jamie Fithian at jfithian@skiatookschools.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Bulldogs soccer camp June 3-4
Sports

Lady Bulldogs soccer camp June 3-4

  • Updated

The Lady Bulldogs will be hosting a soccer camp June 3-4. The camp is open to girls ages 5-14 years old and will be help at Hap Dunlap field f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News