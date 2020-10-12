 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook volleyball starts regionals with 3-0 win over Memorial

Skiatook volleyball starts regionals with 3-0 win over Memorial

{{featured_button_text}}
Skiatook volleyball vs. Memorial

Skiatook volleyball vs. Memorial Lindsey Chastain/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain

The Lady Dawgs volleyball team had home court advantage as the top seed going into regional competition.

During the first game, the team took an easy win over Tulsa Memorial winning sets 25-8, 25-7 and 25-10. 

The Lady Dawgs will face the winner of Collinsville vs. East Central in the finals.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News