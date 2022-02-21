Skiatook volleyball receives All-World nods

Skiatook volleyball players Abby Decker, Finn Pieratt, Oki Darrow, Emily Avery, Grace Boswell, Olivia Kannegiesser, Cheyenne Mills received All-World honorable mentions.
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.