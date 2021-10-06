 Skip to main content
Skiatook Volleyball Players of the Week
Skiatook Volleyball Players of the Week

Volleyball players of the week

Emily Avery, Olivia Kannegeiser, Sam Seratte, Tatum Daughtry and Abby Decker.

Emily Avery and Olivia Kannegeiser for week of Sept 27.

Sam Seratte for Skiatook JV Tournament.

Tatum Daughtry for week of Sept 20.

Abby Decker for Claremore Varsity Tournament.

