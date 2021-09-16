The Skiatook volleyball players of the week are:
Aug 30-Sept 3: Oki Darrow
Sept 6-10: Jayden Chamblee
Verdigris JV Tourney: Josie Rattler
Catoosa V Tourney: Grace Boswell
