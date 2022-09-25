Skiatook tries to get back on winning track at Cleveland

Skiatook's first half of the football regular season will wrap up Friday night when the Bulldogs visit Cleveland.

The Bulldogs (1-3) will look to bounce back from a 66-0 home loss to No. 4 Wagoner in a District 4A-3 opener last Friday. Cleveland is 0-4 after a 48-7 loss against Oologah.

Wagoner (2-2) amassed a total offense of 569 yards when rushing, passing and return yards are included. Wagoner’s defense held Skiatook to 62 yards total offense.

Wagoner made either a touchdown or field goal on its first nine possessions before having to punt. Included in that string was a 41-yard field goal by Ethan Muehlenweg to close out the first half.

However, Muehlenweg was not the only accurate kicker. Teammate Logan Bloxsom nailed five extra points with ease as the two shared kick duties.

Wagoner quarterback Kale Charboneau had a near perfect game as well. He hit 14-of-17 pass attempts for 223 yards, including a 59-yard TD strike to Gabe Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Brayden Skeen were favorite targets of Charboneau. Rodriguez finished with six catches for 142 yards and one score. Skeen had four receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Wagoner running back Braylan Roberson found the end zone three times on runs of 13, 1, and 33 yards. Roberson finished the contest with 97 yards on six carries.

Gavin Miller got the Wagoner defense into the scoring column, too. He blocked a Skiatook punt, picked it up and raced 40 yards for a first quarter score.

Charboneau not only threw for a TD, but also ran four yards for a second-quarter score.

The reserves wrapped up the scoring as Trenton Edwards scored from 35 yards late in the third quarter. Tres Thornton added the last touchdown with 31 seconds left on a 6-yard run on fourth down.

WAGONER 66, SKIATOOK 0

Wagoner 21 24 14 7 — 66

Skiatook 0 0 0 0 — 0

WAG–Brayden Skeen 57 pass from Kale Charboneau (Logan Bloxsom kick)

WAG–Braylan Roberson 13 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Gavin Miller 40 blocked punt return (Bloxsom kick)

WAG–Roberson 1 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Gabe Rodriguez 59 pass from Charboneau (Bloxsom kick)

WAG–Charboneau 4 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–FG, Muehlenweg 41

WAG–Roberson 33 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG–Trenton Edwards 35 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Tres Thornton 6 run (Bloxsom kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: Wagoner 20, Skiatook 4. Rushes-yards: Wagoner 32-270, Skiatook 30-26. Passing yards: Wagoner 256, Skiatook 26. Passing: Wagoner 14-17-0, Skiatook 2-12-0. Punts: Wagoner 1-33, Skiatook 8-39.3. Fumbles-lost: Wagoner 1-0, Skiatook 2-0. Penalties-yards: Wagoner 7-50, Skiatook 3-35.