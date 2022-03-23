Skiatook track competes in Glenpool

Skiatook track traveled to Glenpool on Tuesday, March 22 for a meet. The boys placed 14th overall and the girls placed 10th overall.
Girls 4x100 relay – 6th
Girls 4x200m relay – 8th
Girls 4x800 relay – 6th
Girls 100m hurdles: Gentry Shelton, 10th, 21.33; Arden Pieratt, 11th, 21.35
Boys 100m hurdles: Noah Harper, 5th, 20.34
Girls 800m run: Rebecca Allen, 7th, 2:56.13; Jessica Myers, 20th, 3:12.46; Nevaeh Bowman, 28th, 3:35.13
Girls 100m dash: Destiny Delk, 21st, 14.81; Grace Boswell, 22nd, 14.85; Dakota Rogers, 39th, 15.70
Boys 100m dash: Jackobie Jackson, 21st, 12.72, Cris Ciseros, 57th,
13.60
Girls 400m dash: Rebecca Allen, 18th, 1:14.13; Annabelle Wilcoxson, 26th, 1:16.85; Leilanna Barentine, 33rd, 1:20.43
Boys 400m dash: Dylan Fortney, 30th, 1:01.62
Girls 300m hurdles: Alex Bible, 10th, 1:01.05; Brianna Hindman, 11th, 1:07.58;
Arden Pieratt, 12th 1:10.21
Boys 300m hurdles: Noah Harper, 9th, 50.32; Nathan Ledbetter, 10th, 51.10
Girls 200m dash: Lilly Wilson, 20th, 30.38; Destiny Jones, 34th,
32.35, Sophia Stclair, 40th, 33.24
Girls 1600m run: Tegan Althouse, 9th, 6:40.87; Ashley Myers, 10th, 6:46.16; Jessica Myers, 17th, 7:13.47
Boys 1600m run: Cris Ciseros, 23rd, 5:51.70; Jace Woodrow, 27th, 5:57.86
Girls high jump: Ginger Anderson, 7th, 4'06.00"
Girls pole vault: Addison Slavin, 2nd, 7'06.00"
Girls long jump: Leilanna Barentine, 15th, 11'11.50"
Girls discus throw: Makenzie Tatum, 9th, 71'00.00"
Boys shot put: Kane Beard, 13th, 32'04.50"; Braedon Hollis, 15th, 32'01.00"; Jackson Bailey, 19th, 30'04.50"