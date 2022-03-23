 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook track competes in Glenpool

Skiatook bulldog logo
Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook track traveled to Glenpool on Tuesday, March 22 for a meet. The boys placed 14th overall and the girls placed 10th overall.

Girls 4x100 relay – 6th

Girls 4x200m relay – 8th

Girls 4x800 relay – 6th

Girls 100m hurdles: Gentry Shelton, 10th, 21.33; Arden Pieratt, 11th, 21.35

Boys 100m hurdles: Noah Harper, 5th, 20.34

Girls 800m run: Rebecca Allen, 7th, 2:56.13; Jessica Myers, 20th, 3:12.46; Nevaeh Bowman, 28th, 3:35.13

Girls 100m dash: Destiny Delk, 21st, 14.81; Grace Boswell, 22nd, 14.85; Dakota Rogers, 39th, 15.70

Boys 100m dash:  Jackobie Jackson, 21st, 12.72, Cris Ciseros, 57th,

13.60

Girls 400m dash: Rebecca Allen, 18th, 1:14.13; Annabelle Wilcoxson, 26th, 1:16.85;  Leilanna Barentine, 33rd, 1:20.43

Boys 400m dash: Dylan Fortney, 30th, 1:01.62

Girls 300m hurdles: Alex Bible, 10th, 1:01.05; Brianna Hindman, 11th, 1:07.58;

Arden Pieratt, 12th 1:10.21

Boys 300m hurdles: Noah Harper, 9th, 50.32; Nathan Ledbetter, 10th, 51.10

Girls 200m dash:  Lilly Wilson, 20th, 30.38; Destiny Jones, 34th,

32.35, Sophia Stclair, 40th, 33.24

Girls 1600m run: Tegan Althouse, 9th, 6:40.87; Ashley Myers, 10th, 6:46.16; Jessica Myers, 17th, 7:13.47

Boys 1600m run: Cris Ciseros, 23rd, 5:51.70; Jace Woodrow, 27th, 5:57.86

Girls high jump: Ginger Anderson, 7th, 4'06.00"

Girls pole vault: Addison Slavin, 2nd, 7'06.00"

Girls long jump: Leilanna Barentine, 15th,  11'11.50"

Girls discus throw: Makenzie Tatum, 9th, 71'00.00"

Boys shot put: Kane Beard, 13th, 32'04.50"; Braedon Hollis, 15th, 32'01.00"; Jackson Bailey, 19th, 30'04.50"

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

