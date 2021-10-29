Skiatook tops Miami in last few seconds 28-25

The Skiatook Bulldogs faced off against the Miami Wardogs on Friday, October 29. Seniors from football, band, and cheerleading were honored before and during the game.

The Bulldogs were on the board first with an early touchdown during the first quarter with 5:21 left in the quarter. Miami answered back with a touchdown as the second quarter began.

The surprise play of the night was when defensive lineman Nate Easky scooped up a fumble and headed downfield. Easky had reached the 50 yard line before Miami was sure what was going on. With a wall of Bulldogs behind him, Easky returned the fumble 80 yards for a touchdown putting Skiatook ahead 14-7. That was one of those plays people will talk about for years to come.

Miami rounded out the first half with a field goal putting the halftime score at 14-10.

Skiatook scored a touchdown in the third and Miami scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion, but Skiatook still lead 21-18 with 8:34 left in the game.

Another touchdown by Miami with only 23 seconds of play left put the Wardogs ahead 25-21. But Skiatook wasn’t done fighting.

Jace White started the drive with a long pass caught by Ethan Porter. A second pass to Gavin Anderson landed him in the endzone. The Bulldogs wont he game 28-25.

