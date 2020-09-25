Skiatook takes care of business against Catoosa to open district play

The Skiatook Bulldogs (3-1, District 4A-3 1-0 ) started off district play with a 42-3 win over the Catoosa Indians (0-4, District 4A-3 0-1) following an impressive performance by the Bulldogs defense, who stifled the Indians all game long.
On the other side of the ball, quarterback Mason Willingham was sharp for Skiatook, racking up four touchdowns, while halfback Reece Womack scored and had several big plays of his own.
Skiatook opened the game out with some excitement, recovering a fumble from Catoosa on the opening kick-off inside the redzone. Unfortunately, Skiatook failed to capitalize on the turnover, but left the Indians with poor field position.
The Bulldogs defense forced a three-and-out, setting Skiatook up for another drive that started at midfield, and despite nice runs from quarterback Mason Willlingham and Reece Womack, the halfback, the Bulldogs came up empty.
Fortunately, Skiatook’s defense once held strong, and that eventually led to Skiatook’s first score of the night on a short pass from Willingham, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead in the first.
That seemed to get the momentum rolling for Skiatook. The Bulldogs scored again on the next possession on another Willingham pass--a play-action fake that led to a wide-open receiver in Triston Cornelius.
Catoosa managed to put up a late field goal with the second quarter coming to a close.
Skiatook wasn’t done. After the Bulldogs came up with an interception, Womack broke out of several tackles during a long touchdown run, showing incredible balance and vision in the open field while extending Skiatook’s lead to 21-3.
Willingham found Cash Cooper for another touchdown late in the third quarter. To make the pass, the sophomore quarterback had to survey the field while moving around the pocket long enough to locate an open Cooper in the front corner of the endzone, then dropping in a great pass between two defenders.
In the fourth quarter, Skiatook was sitting in the driver’s seat to close out the game. Braeden Foster scored on a short run up the middle, putting Skiatook up 35-7, and then Willingham found Ethan Porter for his fourth and final touchdown of the night.
Skiatook went on to win 42-7, and the Bulldogs will be hosting a dynamic Oologah offense next week in another important district game.
