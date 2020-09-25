Skiatook takes care of business against Catoosa to open district play

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Skiatook Bulldogs (3-1, District 4A-3 1-0 ) started off district play with a 42-3 win over the Catoosa Indians (0-4, District 4A-3 0-1) following an impressive performance by the Bulldogs defense, who stifled the Indians all game long.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Mason Willingham was sharp for Skiatook, racking up four touchdowns, while halfback Reece Womack scored and had several big plays of his own.

Skiatook opened the game out with some excitement, recovering a fumble from Catoosa on the opening kick-off inside the redzone. Unfortunately, Skiatook failed to capitalize on the turnover, but left the Indians with poor field position.

The Bulldogs defense forced a three-and-out, setting Skiatook up for another drive that started at midfield, and despite nice runs from quarterback Mason Willlingham and Reece Womack, the halfback, the Bulldogs came up empty.

Fortunately, Skiatook’s defense once held strong, and that eventually led to Skiatook’s first score of the night on a short pass from Willingham, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead in the first.

That seemed to get the momentum rolling for Skiatook. The Bulldogs scored again on the next possession on another Willingham pass--a play-action fake that led to a wide-open receiver in Triston Cornelius.