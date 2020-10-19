Skiatook Struggles in Second Half, Falls to Cleveland 28-21

The Skiatook Bulldogs (4-2, District 4A-3 2-1) stumbled in the second half as the Cleveland Tigers (5-2, District 4A-3 2-2) rallied to win 28-21 during a make-up game on Monday, October 19th.
Skiatook looked like two different teams: a dominant ground force in the first half and a team struggling to move the ball or get stops in the second half. Still, considering the team was off two weeks for a quarantine and then faced a quick turnaround for the second game in five days, the second half collapse was understandable.
In the first half, the Bulldogs were dangerous on the ground, with three first half rushing touchdowns propelling them to 21-7 lead. While senior Reece Womack led the charge, he had help from quarterback Mason Willingham and others during a ground-heavy first half.
The second half saw the Tigers score three touchdowns with no answer from Skiatook, as the 21-7 lead turned to a disappointing 28-21 loss.
The red-hot Skiatook offense came into the game averaging about 48 points per game over their last three games. True to form, the Bulldogs effortlessly took the opening drive 75-yards and scored on a short touchdown run by Womack. The Bulldogs ran every play of the drive and Cleveland could do nothing to slow the ground game led by Womack and sophomore Braeden Foster.
On their opening drive, Cleveland moved the ball better than any of the recent Bulldogs opponents, but ultimately failed to score after failing to convert a fourth-and-long.
Following this, the Tigers defense forced a three-and-out for Skiatook. Then Cleveland put together a scoring drive of their own, tying the game 7-7 with 11:26 left in the second half.
Skiatook responded with another run-heavy drive, hitting the Tigers with several different ball carriers before Womack found the endzone for his second touchdown of the first half, sending Skiatook up 14-7.
The Bulldogs defense forced another short possession that ended with a punt, and that set Skiatook up for another scoring drive--this time it was Willingham who found the endzone on a quarterback keeper. He lowered his shoulder and plowed through two Tigers at the goal line, extending Skiatook’s lead to 21-7 at halftime.
The second half saw a significant swing in momentum. Skiatook struggled to find any traction on offense, and Cleveland began moving the ball fluidly. The Tigers scored 14 straight points to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
Skiatook tried to put together a drive to regain the lead, but eventually punted. Cleveland, however, put together another long scoring drive and took the lead with 2:10 left in the game on a run from the one-yard line.
This gave Cleveland a 28-21 lead, which they held onto despite an attempted last-minute drive from Skiatook.
The Bulldogs will get back to scheduled play with a game on Friday, October 23 when they host Bristow.
