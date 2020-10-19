Skiatook Struggles in Second Half, Falls to Cleveland 28-21

The Skiatook Bulldogs (4-2, District 4A-3 2-1) stumbled in the second half as the Cleveland Tigers (5-2, District 4A-3 2-2) rallied to win 28-21 during a make-up game on Monday, October 19th.

Skiatook looked like two different teams: a dominant ground force in the first half and a team struggling to move the ball or get stops in the second half. Still, considering the team was off two weeks for a quarantine and then faced a quick turnaround for the second game in five days, the second half collapse was understandable.

In the first half, the Bulldogs were dangerous on the ground, with three first half rushing touchdowns propelling them to 21-7 lead. While senior Reece Womack led the charge, he had help from quarterback Mason Willingham and others during a ground-heavy first half.

The second half saw the Tigers score three touchdowns with no answer from Skiatook, as the 21-7 lead turned to a disappointing 28-21 loss.

The red-hot Skiatook offense came into the game averaging about 48 points per game over their last three games. True to form, the Bulldogs effortlessly took the opening drive 75-yards and scored on a short touchdown run by Womack. The Bulldogs ran every play of the drive and Cleveland could do nothing to slow the ground game led by Womack and sophomore Braeden Foster.