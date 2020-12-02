Skiatook starts basketball season with loss to Tahlequah

Fresh on the heels of a football season with a post-season run, the Skiatook Bulldogs basketball team played their home opener on December 1st at the Brooks Walton activity center against the Tahlequah Tigers.

While Tahlequah won 65-38, the game was a chance for the Skiatook players to get some valuable floor time together and for the football athletes to adjust to the speed and tempo on the hardwood.

The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs every quarter, but most of the damage came in the first half, when Tahlequah built a 41-25 lead. In the second half, Skiatook’s defense picked up and the Bulldogs only allowed 24 points, but they also only scored 13 of their own.

One of the major differences for the two teams was from behind the three-point arch. Tahlequah made 8 of 13 attempts, while Skiatook only made 2 of 19. This led to Tahlequah shooting 53 percent for the game and Skiatook shooting only 22%.

