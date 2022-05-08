Skiatook, Sperry baseball seasons end in regionals

Baseball season is over at Skiatook and Sperry after losses in rain-delayed regional tournaments.

Skiatook finished 16-22 after dropping both 4A regional games Friday -- 10-0 against host Fort Gibson and 5-2 against Cushing. Riley King's home run was a highlight for the Bulldogs.

Sperry ended at 24-12 after going 1-2 in a 3A regional it hosted.

The Pirates lost 5-3 against Keys in the opener Friday.

Sperry led 2-0 when Keys tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on Lane Taylor's two-run double.

The Pirates went ahead for the last time in the bottom of the sixth when Brady Benham scored on Mason Dunn's sacrifice bunt.

The Comets, however, took the lead for good in the top of the seventh on Conner Lee's two-run double and Trenton Nichols' sacrifice bunt.

Sperry opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Dylan Whiteley was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a two-out double by Easton Guest, putting the Pirates ahead, 1-0.

The Pirates added a run in the fourth. Keys pitcher Bruce Miller walked two and hit a batter to load the bases for Dunn, who beat out a grounder to avoid a double play, allowing Benham to score for a 2-0 lead.

Later Friday, Sperry bounced back with a 6-1 win that eliminated Vinita. On Saturday, however, Eufaula eliminated Sperry 10-7.